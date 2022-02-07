Advertisement

McGowens repeats Big Ten Honor

(Jordyn Senstock/Nebraska Communications)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 7, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens was honored Monday afternoon, as he was named Big Ten Freshmen of the Week for the fifth time this season.

McGowens, a 6-foot-7 guard, averaged 17.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game at Michigan and against Northwestern.

In Wednesday’s loss at Michigan, McGowens finished with a team-high 24 points, marking his fourth consecutive 20-point outing while also posting team highs in both rebounds (six) and steals (three). The four consecutive 20-point outings set a school record for a Husker freshman.

On the season, McGowens is averaging 16.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Huskers return to action Wednesday night as they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game will be on the BTN and Huskers Radio Network.

