Mild Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Above average temperatures will continue on Monday and for the most part, the entire week. Mainly dry conditions expected as well.

Mostly sunny and mild for Monday with highs in Lincoln around 58 degrees and a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

High temperatures expected to be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. (1011 Weather)

Mild temperatures expected across Nebraska on Monday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear and relatively mild for February. Lows around 30 degrees and a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Mild overnight lows for February. (1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and continued mild on Tuesday. Highs in the upper 50s with a west wind switching to the northwest and increasing 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Mild and breezy with a few more clouds on Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Above average temperatures should continue through Friday. Saturday will be a colder day, but still expected to be dry. Sunday will be warmer with sunshine and dry conditions.

Above average temperatures for most of this week with dry conditions. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.