Advertisement

NReport Podcast: Huskers Midseason Hoops Grades

Listen to The NReport Husker Podcast with Kevin Sjuts and Bill Schammert.
Listen to The NReport Husker Podcast with Kevin Sjuts and Bill Schammert.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Listen to the latest NReport Podcast episode from Feb. 7: Huskers Midseason Hoops Grades.

Kevin Sjuts and Bill Schammert give grades to Nebraska’s two basketball teams, each having seasons on opposite ends of the spectrum.

You can listen below or anywhere you listen to podcasts including Apple, Google, or Spotify - just search “huskers” or “nreport”. If you like what you hear, please subscribe and leave a review.

The NReport Podcast is your weekly look at Nebraska Huskers Athletics from the #1 sports team in Lincoln. You’ll hear weekly analysis, insight, predictions, and exclusive interviews with current and former Husker athletes and staff. Available anywhere you listen to podcasts, just search “nreport or “huskers”.

NReport Podcast
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
Subscribe on Google
Subscribe on Spotify

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a deadly, single-vehicle crash at 14th & Highway 2, Sunday morning.
One person killed in single-vehicle crash at 14th & Highway 2
The scene of a deadly, single-vehicle crash at 14th & Highway 2, Sunday morning.
LPD identifies driver killed in crash at 14th & Highway 2
Trucks, one of Kroy Vandenberg’s favorite things, came from the Brainard area and beyond and...
Farmers, truckers rally to celebrate Brainard boys life
Fortenberry’s attorney: He was confused, not lying to FBI
Lincoln Police responded to a car fire at Lincoln Southwest Highschool on Friday.
LPD responds to car fire at Lincoln Southwest Highschool

Latest News

Markowski earns sixth Big Ten Freshman Award
Nicklin Hames returns to the Huskers
The University of Nebraska basketball team competes in the Big Ten.
Scoggin career highs not enough for Huskers at No. 17 Maryland
Nebraska Wesleyan is a member of the American Rivers Conference.
Second-half woes allow Wartburg to upend men’s basketball