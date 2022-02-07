Advertisement

Section of Pioneers Boulevard to completely close Tuesday

(KOLN/Gray TV)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:42 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation & Utilities says drivers should expect a full closure of Pioneers Boulevard on Tuesday.

LTU says the closure will be from Highway 2 to Highway 77, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for railroad crossing repairs.

“The recommended detour is to exit Highway 77 at West Van Dorn Street to access Highway 2,” according to a press release. “Access to homes and businesses will be maintained.”

LTU says BNSF is conducting the repairs at the crossing just east of the intersection of Highway 2 & Pioneers Blvd.

“Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, the Railroad Transportation Safety District and BNSF are coordinating this work to improve the safety, reliability, and longevity of this crossing,” the city said.

