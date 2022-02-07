Section of Pioneers Boulevard to completely close Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation & Utilities says drivers should expect a full closure of Pioneers Boulevard on Tuesday.

LTU says the closure will be from Highway 2 to Highway 77, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for railroad crossing repairs.

“The recommended detour is to exit Highway 77 at West Van Dorn Street to access Highway 2,” according to a press release. “Access to homes and businesses will be maintained.”

LTU says BNSF is conducting the repairs at the crossing just east of the intersection of Highway 2 & Pioneers Blvd.

“Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, the Railroad Transportation Safety District and BNSF are coordinating this work to improve the safety, reliability, and longevity of this crossing,” the city said.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.