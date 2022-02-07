Spectrum launches hiring blitz to support continued growth and business demands

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Spectrum announced plans to hire more than 25 field technicians in the Kearney and Lincoln areas during a new recruiting initiative beginning Tuesday, Feb. 8, which features opportunities for candidates to learn more about Spectrum and hear from employees who have built a successful career with the company. The open house hiring events will take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through March 5, in an effort to strengthen local field operations teams and support continued growth in the greater Kearney area.

Specifically, the company aims to hire more Field Technicians who help connect customers to superior communications and entertainment products, and Maintenance Technicians who work to keep network performance at the highest levels. Spectrum said it features career paths that allow for rapid progression — and these events provide an opportunity for the team to share that story with job seekers.

“We are looking for people dedicated to craftsmanship and ready to build a career with us, as we work to bring our Spectrum services to more homes and business across the Kearney area,” said John Sullivan, Area Vice President, Field Operations. “Our supervisors, managers and team leaders grew their careers with us and we’re proud to be known as a company that has a strong promote-from-within culture.”

These full-time, growth-opportunity roles will offer competitive base pay of at least $20 an hour. The positions provide extensive, paid training plus comprehensive health benefits, and for the past nine years, the company has absorbed the full annual cost increase of medical, dental and vision coverage.

The company’s retirement plan is a 401(k) that matches the first 6% of employee contributions, plus a Retirement Accumulation Plan with an additional 3% company contribution, for which most employees are eligible. Spectrum employees also can receive up to $5,250 per year in education assistance, as well as complimentary and discounted Spectrum services.

Job seekers are asked to apply online at Spectrum’s careers site or text “Field Tech” to 97211. More information about Spectrum careers can be found online at https://jobs.spectrum.com/. The open house will take place through March 5 at 809 Central Ave., on Tuesdays & Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

