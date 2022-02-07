Tackling Hunger: Souper Bowl of Caring

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Super Bowl is less than a week away and Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach is collecting donations to help others in need.

The Souper Bowl of Caring campaign began in 1990 and has grown into a yearly effort across the United States. The vision of the Souper Bowl of Caring is to transform the Big Game into a nationwide movement inspiring people to give locally and make a collective impact on hunger.

Churches, schools, civic clubs, families, neighbors, businesses, scouting groups and clubs are invited to collect donations for local hunger relief organizations like Matt Talbot.

Director of Development, Lori Wellman said the Souper Bowl of Caring effort has raised $170 million in food and support since 1990 and $5 million just last year.

“We’re serving warm meals here but we also want to be able to give people things to take with them,” Wellman said. “When things are cold and maybe a little bleak to let our neighbors know that we’re here for them.”

You can learn more about donating and the Souper Bowl of Caring at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach here.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.