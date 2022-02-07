Third person charged in Kearney murder

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A third person now faces charges connected to a Jan. 16 murder in Kearney.

Prosecutors charged Joseph Garcia, 29, Lexington, with felony robbery in connection with the case, which appears to be connected to a drug deal that went bad. A judge issued a warrant for Garcia’s arrest.

Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, Lexington died of gunshot wounds suffered in the incident. Garcia was also shot and wounded, but his injuries were treated at Good Samaritan Hospital and he was later released.

The formal charges against Garcia indicate that he tried to rob Joshua Morris and Mariah Chamberlin that night.

For their part, Chamberlin and Morris both face weapons and drug charges connected with the murder.

But so far no-one has been arrested for or charged with murder in Shinpaugh’s death.

Kearney police said multiple witnesses heard several gun shots fired and saw one person possibly struck. Witnesses observed other subjects running away from the area and getting into a car, departing the area. Officers arrived and located evidence consistent with a shooting.

Police say the murder happened in the 800 block of West 23rd Street just southeast of the UNK campus. Court records list the addresses for both Morris and Chamberlin as 823 West 23rd Street.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kearney Police Department (308) 237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers (308) 237-3424, or through the See It Say It Send It App.

