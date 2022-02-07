Tuesday Forecast: The “fashionable” 50s continue...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Unseasonably mild temperatures...along with some gusty winds...will continue to be the right “fit” as we head into the second day of the work week...

Lows tonight will be seasonably mild as a southwest wind develops. Expect readings to hold in the upper 20s and lower-to-mid 30s.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

High temperatures on Tuesday will head right back into the low 50s to low 60s...even as a cold front swings across the state during the day. That boundary will swing our winds around to the northwest at 15-to-25 mph...with gusts of 30-to-40 mph...and cause afternoon temperatures to begin slowly falling.

Highs On Tuesday (KOLN)

Behind that front...temperatures on Wednesday will cool back a bit...but only into the mid 40s to mid 50s, which is still well above average for February. Gusty northwest winds of 15-to-30 mph will be common during the afternoon.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Temperatures on Thursday will range from the upper 40s to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Our string of mild days will continue into Friday...with highs for many of us back into the 50s...but another cold front sweeping across the state during the day will mean cooler readings in the north and west. Once again gusty winds will be likely both ahead-of and behind the front...with southwesterly winds turning to the northwest after the front passes. Highs on Friday will range from the mid 40s to the mid 50s.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Behind the aforementioned cold front...Saturday looks like the “chilliest” day of the week...with mid 30s to mid 40s for highs...and those “colder” readings are really just “seasonal” for February.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs rebound nicely for the second-half of the weekend with highs back in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook also highlights the lack of any significant precipitation chances into early next week.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

