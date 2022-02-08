Big-time shopping in a small town

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beaver Crossing has a cool name, and there’s also a cool store on main street where you can shop for clothes and home decor.

The store is called “Mary Sue’s Home & Closet”, and it’s owned by two friends, Naomi Knepp and Vicki Nelson. We talked with co-owner Naomi Knepp about the business. “It’s always been a dream of mine to have a home decor store,” Knepp said. “I moved to Nebraska, and became friends with Vicki. She’s really good with clothes. So we kicked around the idea that we should do a boutique. We had the name picked out. My first name is Mary, and her middle name is Sue. We could call it Mary Sue’s! We weren’t totally serious, until one day I thought, we should do this and think about it seriously. We did the steps and the paperwork. We came across a building in downtown Beaver Crossing. It had a for sale sign in the window. I called, and the price was right. It had quite a bit of damage, but we bought it, fixed it up, and became Mary Sue’s.”

Knepp and Nelson have been in business for about three years now. As you might imagine, the business gets a good response. “It’s overwhelmingly positive,” Knepp said. “People love having a store like this in a small town. We have Beaver Hardware across the street, and that brings many people in. Many of our customers are from out of town. Plus, if you want something to eat, there’s Beaver Corner Bar behind us.”

When people come to the store, they will not only find a beautifully-restored building, but plenty of shopping opportunities. “We have a good supply of plus sizes,” Knepp said. “People like that. We are closed on Sundays and Mondays. But Tuesdays through Fridays we are open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays we are open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.”

The town where the store is located has a unique name. We asked Knepp about the story behind the name of Beaver Crossing. “If I have the story right, the story originated about four miles west of here,” Knepp said. “It was along Beaver Creek, and there was a crossing where wagons used to cross the creek. First they got a post office there and they called it Beaver Crossing. The man who bought land at the current location, built a mercantile and brought the post office with him, and brought the name with him.”

A store like “Mary Sue’s Home & Closet” has a positive impact on a small town. “I think it boosts people coming in and shopping,” Knepp said. “I would love to see even more happening in this community.”

Knepp wanted to point out there’s more to the business than just the clothing and home decor part of it. Next door to the boutique is a large rental space that can be used for weddings and graduation parties. It has a seating area, and even a kitchen. Many people are often looking for places like this for gatherings, so this might be a good option. And what makes it even better is it’s located in the charming and quaint downtown district of Beaver Crossing.

