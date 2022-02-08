Charges upgraded in fatal assault at Old Market Omaha bar

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Tuesday that charges against the man arrested in connection with the assault of an Oklahoma man who later died have been upgraded to second-degree murder.

Nolan King, 22, of Omaha, was arrested Monday and initially booked on charges of first-degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony after an incident late Saturday night at Parliament Pub, OPD reports state.

The assault charge was amended after Rodney Pettit, 41, of Lawton, Okla., died Monday morning. He had been found unconscious and was transported with life-threatening injuries to Nebraska Medical Center following the incident.

OPD said they had identified several possible witnesses in the felony assault after releasing photos Sunday of five people wanted for questioning.

Omaha Police said they arrested and booked Nolan King, 22, of Omaha, following an assault at a bar late Saturday night, Feb. 5, 2022. The victim, Rodney Pettit, 41, of Oklahoma, died Monday morning, Feb. 7, 2022. (Omaha Police Department)

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities asked anyone with further information about the incident to call OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656; or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP. Information may also be submitted anonymously via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.