Advertisement

Fans checking out as Hoiberg’s Huskers continue to flounder

Coach Fred Hoiberg
Coach Fred Hoiberg(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Empty seats are outnumbering occupied ones at Nebraska men’s basketball home games as the team grinds through one of the worst seasons in program history under coach Fred Hoiberg.

According to figures provided to The Associated Press, the average number of tickets scanned is just under 7,200. That’s less than half of Pinnacle Bank Arena’s capacity. Three consecutive January games drew fewer than 5,800 fans.

Athletic director Trev Alberts acknowledged some fans are staying away because of the mask mandate. But he said the team’s poor performance is the biggest factor and a major concern.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a deadly, single-vehicle crash at 14th & Highway 2, Sunday morning.
LPD identifies driver killed in crash at 14th & Highway 2
The scene of a deadly, single-vehicle crash at 14th & Highway 2, Sunday morning.
One person killed in single-vehicle crash at 14th & Highway 2
LPD File Photo
LPD: Home in west Lincoln damaged by suspected gunfire
UPDATE: Pioneers Boulevard closure postponed until Feb. 15
Randa Meierhenry returns to Nebraska in Fiddler on the Roof.
Nebraska actress finds community in Fiddler production

Latest News

McGowens repeats Big Ten Honor
Listen to The NReport Husker Podcast with Kevin Sjuts and Bill Schammert.
NReport Podcast: Huskers Midseason Hoops Grades
Markowski earns sixth Big Ten Freshman Award
Nicklin Hames returns to the Huskers