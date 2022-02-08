Lash scores 24 points, NWU tops Loras

LINCOLN, NE -- Peter Lash scored 24 points, while Landon Torneten added 16 to help Nebraska Wesleyan defeat Loras College 76-67 on Monday night. The NWU duo sparked a strong second half in which the Prairiewolves took control of the game and raised its record to 13-9.

Nebraska Wesleyan shot nearly 60 percent from the floor after halftime. Elijah Thatch recorded a double-double for the Prairiewolves with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

NWU and Loras play again later this week. Saturday’s game is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. in Dubuque, Iowa.

