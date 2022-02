LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is responding to a contained hazmat incident in northeast Lincoln and asks residents to avoid the area between Superior to Judson Streets and 48th to 62nd Streets.

According to LFR, there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is an developing story, stay with 1011now.com for more updates.

⚠️ Please avoid the area between Superior to Judson and 48th to 62nd as indicated below in the yellow circle. Lincoln Fire is on the scene of a contained hazmat incident. #LNK @CityOfLincoln @LNKFireRescue pic.twitter.com/6dyrM1qT10 — Lincoln Fire & Rescue (LFR) (@LNKFireRescue) February 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.