Advertisement

LLCHD: Mask Mandate extended two weeks

Lancaster County Mask Mandate Update
Lancaster County Mask Mandate Update(MGN)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Lancaster-County Health Officials announced on Tuesday that the mask mandate was extended to Feb. 25. According to Health Director Pat Lopez, this is due to the COVID-19 Risk Dial remaining red and high hospitalizations.

The Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at Severe Risk (red).

“While we’re anxious to put this surge behind us, but right now our hospitals still need our help to relieve the strain they continue to experience. And it’s important not to remove preventative measures too soon, just to lose the ground we’ve gained. Our goal is not to have the Directive Health Measures any longer than we need to.”

According to the CDC from a Feb. 4 study, people who wear a mask indoors are less likely to catch COVID-19.

According to the CDC from a Feb. 4 study, people who wear a mask indoors are less likely to...
According to the CDC from a Feb. 4 study, people who wear a mask indoors are less likely to catch COVID-19.(LLCHD)

According to Lopez, much of the data is higher than before the surge and is in the red. Hospitalizations increased to an average of 137 people per day during the week of Feb. 5. Eight people have died due to COVID-19 in February.

Lopez also noted a few improvements over the past couple of weeks. The positivity rate fell from 30% to 15.9% during the week of Feb. 5. Likewise, the total COVID-19 cases per week have lowered to 1,437 cases per week.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a deadly, single-vehicle crash at 14th & Highway 2, Sunday morning.
LPD identifies driver killed in crash at 14th & Highway 2
The scene of a deadly, single-vehicle crash at 14th & Highway 2, Sunday morning.
One person killed in single-vehicle crash at 14th & Highway 2
LPD File Photo
LPD: Home in west Lincoln damaged by suspected gunfire
UPDATE: Pioneers Boulevard closure postponed until Feb. 15
Randa Meierhenry returns to Nebraska in Fiddler on the Roof.
Nebraska actress finds community in Fiddler production

Latest News

The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
Some school mask mandates ending as new COVID cases drop
How hospitals are managing nurse burnout and staffing shortages
Residents are furious at the nonstop blaring of horns, traffic disruption and harassment and...
Ottawa declares state of emergency as COVID protests continue
Propelled in part by the wildly contagious omicron variant, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19...
US death toll from COVID-19 pandemic passes 900,000