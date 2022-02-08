LLCHD: Mask Mandate extended two weeks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Lancaster-County Health Officials announced on Tuesday that the mask mandate was extended to Feb. 25. According to Health Director Pat Lopez, this is due to the COVID-19 Risk Dial remaining red and high hospitalizations.

The Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at Severe Risk (red).

“While we’re anxious to put this surge behind us, but right now our hospitals still need our help to relieve the strain they continue to experience. And it’s important not to remove preventative measures too soon, just to lose the ground we’ve gained. Our goal is not to have the Directive Health Measures any longer than we need to.”

According to the CDC from a Feb. 4 study, people who wear a mask indoors are less likely to catch COVID-19.

According to the CDC from a Feb. 4 study, people who wear a mask indoors are less likely to catch COVID-19. (LLCHD)

According to Lopez, much of the data is higher than before the surge and is in the red. Hospitalizations increased to an average of 137 people per day during the week of Feb. 5. Eight people have died due to COVID-19 in February.

Lopez also noted a few improvements over the past couple of weeks. The positivity rate fell from 30% to 15.9% during the week of Feb. 5. Likewise, the total COVID-19 cases per week have lowered to 1,437 cases per week.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.