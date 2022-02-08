Multiple departments respond to Hastings grass fire

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes said a grass fire in northwest Hastings could have been a lot worse.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called out to the area of 26th Street and Marian Road for a report a grass fire.

Pughes said the original call was a report of a vehicle on fire in the ditch, but where crews arrived on scene they did not find a vehicle.

They are still investigating the cause but believe the fire started in the ditch on Marian Road. The fire was on the north side of the railroad tracks, crossed over them and then crossed over 26th Street.

There was concern they would have evacuate homes on the southside of 12th Street, but luckily didn’t have to thanks to local farmers helping out.

They came out with their tractor disks and created a line on the north side so that the fire wouldn’t travel any further north.

Multiple agencies responded including Hastings Fire, Hastings Rural, Trumbull, Doniphan, Roseland and Juniata Fire. The Salvation Army and Southern Power also responded.

The winds were blowing out of the northwest so all the smoke from the fire was going into the city. An alert was made to Hastings residents to close their windows and doors.

Pughes said luckily they didn’t have to issue a shelter in place.

He estimates about 10 acres of land was impacted by this fire with about five acres burnt.

Both the City of Hastings and Adams County are in a burn ban through Saturday as dry conditions continue.

The railroad tracks were closed for a time but have since reopened as the fire is under control.

Grass Fire in Hastings Posted by KSNB Local4 on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.