Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln aims to expand vaccinations in communities of color

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The push to get vaccinated continues, especially for communities that are disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Partnership for a Health Lincoln is focusing on reaching communities of color by getting the message to people from someone they trust.

They’ve already seen success in the Hispanic community. In August of 2021, 55.5% of eligible Hispanic populations in Lancaster County were vaccinated against COVID-19. With help from Hispanic community leaders, advertisements targeted in Spanish and English and changing accessibility, the vaccination rates in that community climbed. In December of 2021, 72.1% of the eligible Hispanic population had been vaccinated.

Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln said culture plays a big role in COVID-19 messaging. It took out advertisements in English and Spanish and tapped trusted people like Lisandra Jorge, a health professional with El Centro, to encourage the Hispanic community to get the vaccine and to help with finding the best ways to get the vaccine to people.

The messaging, along with changing vaccine availability and accessibility worked, the vaccination rate had climbed 16.5%

“It’s what you say, how you say it and who says it,” Dr. Bob Rauner, the president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln said. “You have to use all three, obviously, from a public health expert side ‘here’s what the evidence shows,’ but then how do you say it to people.”

It’s also important to understand the Hispanic culture.

“I don’t know the culture,” Dr. Rauner said. “We asked, Romeo (Guerra), what would you do? We asked, Lisandra, what would you do? Asking them how to push out the message because they have a better idea than we do. Not coming in like, I’m going to tell you how to make this better. I said, here’s the evidence, here’s what we’d like to do, how would you suggest we do it?”

With the help of community leaders, vaccine clinics were started at trusted places like churches, schools and even at El Centro, and at times that were more convenient. Partnership for a Health Lincoln said they used funding from the CDC to help with communication and after-hours staffing.

“Our community will go to places they feel secure and places that they will know that people will be able to communicate in the right way,” Lisandra Jorge, a health community worker with El Centro de Las Americas said.

10/11 NOW reported on a similar story about the black community, the non-profit was using prominent people in the community to help spread the message of the importance of vaccination.

Partnership for a Health Lincoln said they hope they will see similar results in that population group as well.

