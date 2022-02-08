Prokopek wins State Bowling Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Ryland Prokopek qualified for the 2022 NSAA Bowling Singles tournament as the #8 seed. And he won it all.

The Columbus sophomore shined at Sun Valley Lanes on Monday evening, claiming the boys title. Prokopek defeated Papillion-La Vista South’s Blake Paulhamus in the finals. Prokopek trailed late in the match, but recorded strikes in the 9th and 10th frames.

The girls champion is Claire Busch of Papillion-La Vista South.

