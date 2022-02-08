Rural Nebraska receives $28M from USDA in one year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -In the last year, rural Nebraska received $28 million in federal funding from the US Department of Agriculture to help communities grow and improve on healthcare, education and public safety services.

The money is from the USDA’s Rural Development’s Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Programs.

Brown County used the grant to improve their sheriff’s office by improving communications operations between officers and improving their record management.

“It helps with the officers being out on the road to be able to do the reports in the units and respond in a more timely manner. It’s a change for us, big change, but the future is going this way, so we went this way,” said Brown County Sheriff Bruce Papstein.

The village of Morrill received over $300,000 to purchase a new police vehicle, fire pumper truck and dump truck.

“This money has been both life-saving and life-changing,” said Janine Schmidt, Village Clerk and Treasurer. “It allows us to have a police and fire rescue services right here in the heart of our village.”

In Geneva, the Fillmore Country Hospital filed for a $5 million loan through the USDA to make improvements on and expand operations at their facilities.

“The funds allow us to serve the needs of Fillmore county by addressing, we’re the largest employer in the county and we’ve had great growth over the last 10 years,” Chris Nichols, CEO of Fillmore County Hospital said. “We’re doing an addition and renovation project due to our growth, we’re also making some critical changes because of covid

Kate Bolz, a former state senator and now the USDA’s rural development’s state director said resources like these grants are available on rolling basis. She encourages other communities to reach out and take advantage of these dollars.

Communities can apply by following this link or calling (402) 437-5551.

