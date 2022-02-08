Advertisement

Spring Game tickets free for healthcare workers

(Scott Bruhn | Scott Bruhn)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - First National Bank of Omaha and Husker Athletics are teaming up to show their appreciation to healthcare workers by providing 3,000 free tickets to the 2022 Red-White Husker Spring Game.

Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m., healthcare workers can visit huskers.com/fnbo to claim up to four tickets each. Individuals will be asked to enter the name of the healthcare provider where they are employed. Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis until supplies run out.

The Spring Game is set for Saturday, April 9 at Memorial Stadium.

