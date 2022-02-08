Wednesday Forecast: A little less “wind” and a little less “warmth”...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will cool back some over the next few days...but will remain above-average for this time of year...

Another “change” to talk about is a couple of “small” precipitation chances that will now be included in the forecast for Wednesday night...and again on Friday. Two weather systems will roll through-or-near the region over the next few days...combining with some upper-level energy to provide a chance for some light rain or light snow across parts of Nebraska. Precipitation “chances” aren’t great...and areas that see moisture will not see much...but anything is better than nothing. The upper-level disturbance that pushes across the state on Wednesday night will give parts of western and central Nebraska a chance for some rain or snow...and the Friday system will not only brings parts of eastern Nebraska a chance for some moisture...it will also draw in the coldest air of the week as it exits the region Friday night and into Saturday.

Wednesday Evening Skycast (KOLN)

Thursday Night Skycast (KOLN)

High temperatures on Wednesday will head back into the mid 40s-to-mid 50s with gusty northwest winds developing again at 15-to-35 mph.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Thursday high temperatures will warm just a bit with readings in the low 50s-to-low 60s as a gusty west-southwest wind kicks in at 15-to-30 mph.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Friday will see temperatures return to the 40s and 50s...and it will be breezy once again.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

In the wake of the aforementioned Friday weather system...readings will turn much colder Friday night...falling into the single-digits and lower teens.

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Saturday will be the coldest we’ve seen in over a week...with 20s...30s...and lower 40s on the board.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Temperatures rebound quickly by Sunday afternoon...with temperatures back in the upper 40s-to-upper 50s statewide.

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook for Lincoln now includes the small precipitation chances for Wednesday night and Friday...a brief-but-significant cool down for Friday night and Saturday...then a quick return to dry and mild weather for Sunday...Valentine’s Day Monday...and Tuesday.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

