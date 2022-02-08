Windy and mild on Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be another mild day on Tuesday however, it will be windier with a few more clouds. A cold front will be moving across the state during the day Tuesday bringing the gusty winds and scattered clouds. Due to the combination of low humidity, warm temperatures and the gusty winds, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for Tuesday. This basically means extreme fire danger for much of Nebraska. Wednesday and Thursday will be a bit cooler but temperatures still above average. There is a very small chance that we could see a few sprinkles or flurries in the Lincoln area late Wednesday evening. The better chance for some light precipitation will be in central and western Nebraska.

Partly sunny, breezy and mild for Lincoln on Tuesday. Highs around 60 and a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph during the afternoon.

Mild and windy on Tuesday (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy, breezy and relatively mild for Tuesday night. Lows in the mid 30s and a westerly wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Scattered clouds, breezy and mild Tonight. (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny, breezy and a bit cooler on Wednesday. Highs in the lower 50s and northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

A little cooler for Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

There is a small chance for a few sprinkles or flurries late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s Thursday afternoon. Friday will continue to be mild and breezy.

It will be sharply colder on Saturday and dry. Temperatures will rebound back to around 50 degrees on Sunday.

Temperatures over the next six out of next 7 days will be above average. (1011 Weather)

