Attempt to cap Nebraska school property tax growth fails

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A proposal to cap Nebraska school property tax growth stalled in the Legislature amid objections from some lawmakers that it would tie the hands of local districts.

Lawmakers fell five votes short of the 33 they needed to overcome a filibuster and bring the measure to a first-round vote. The 28-21 vote effectively sidelines the measure for the rest of the year.

The proposal by state Sen. Tom Briese, an Albion farmer, would have allowed school districts to increase property tax collections by either 2.5% or the inflation rate, whichever is greater. The bill included exceptions for districts with large enrollment increases and other special circumstances.

