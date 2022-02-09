Breezy and Cooler Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be breezy and cooler on Wednesday across Nebraska, but temperatures will still be well above average. An upper level disturbance will move across Nebraska tonight, which could bring a few scattered light rain or snow showers in central and western Nebraska. A few sprinkles or flurries will be possible in southeast Nebraska. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will continue to be above average.

Partly sunny, breezy and cooler on Wednesday. Highs in the lower 50s and northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Cooler and breezy on Wednesday (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night with a few sprinkles or flurries possible. It will be colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Partly to mostly cloudy and colder. (1011 Weather)

Mix of clouds and sun on Thursday and still mild. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest wind becoming southwesterly 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Mix of clouds and sun and mild. (1011 Weather)

There will be another small chance for a light rain shower or sprinkles Thursday night into early Friday morning in eastern Nebraska. Partly sunny and breezy on Friday and continued mild.

Saturday will be dry but much colder with the high in the lower 30s along with a few clouds. Milder temperatures Sunday and Monday.

Up and down temperatures over the next 7 days. Very small precipitation chances. (1011 Weather)

