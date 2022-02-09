Advertisement

Election Commissioner rules Lancaster County Attorney candidate can appear on ballot

(WILX)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively announced Wednesday that candidate for Lancaster County Attorney Adam Morfeld can appear on the ballot in May.

The Lancaster County Republican Party filed an objection on January 19, claiming Morfeld has not practiced law actively for the required timeframe to be placed on the ballot.

“Upon reviewing in detail the arguments and evidence presented by all interested parties it is my decision to overrule the objection and place Mr. Morfeld’s name on the May 10, 2022 Democratic Primary Election Ballot for Lancaster County Attorney,” Shively said in a release.

Morfeld is challenging incumbent Pat Condon for the position of Lancaster County Attorney.

According to state law, a county attorney candidate must be actively practicing law in the state for two years before taking office.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene where a deadly truck-train crash happened near 19th St. and Delaware Ave. in York Tuesday...
Innocent driver, police dog among those killed in York truck-train crash
Lincoln Fire and Rescue is responding to a contained hazmat incident in northeast Lincoln and...
UPDATE: LFR responds to hazmat incident in northeast Lincoln
Lancaster County Mask Mandate Update
LLCHD: Mask Mandate extended two weeks
A Grand Island man died Monday in an industrial accident west of town.
Mid-Nebraska Disposal employee dies in work-related accident
LPS Logo
LPS announces Lincoln Northwest High School will open in 2022 with grades 9-11

Latest News

7-Day Outlook
Thursday Forecast: Another mild one...and maybe some moisture late...
Scene where a deadly truck-train crash happened near 19th St. and Delaware Ave. in York Tuesday...
Innocent driver, police dog among those killed in York truck-train crash
Beautiful, the Carole King Musical at the Lied
Beautiful, the Carole King Musical
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims