Election Commissioner rules Lancaster County Attorney candidate can appear on ballot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively announced Wednesday that candidate for Lancaster County Attorney Adam Morfeld can appear on the ballot in May.

The Lancaster County Republican Party filed an objection on January 19, claiming Morfeld has not practiced law actively for the required timeframe to be placed on the ballot.

“Upon reviewing in detail the arguments and evidence presented by all interested parties it is my decision to overrule the objection and place Mr. Morfeld’s name on the May 10, 2022 Democratic Primary Election Ballot for Lancaster County Attorney,” Shively said in a release.

Morfeld is challenging incumbent Pat Condon for the position of Lancaster County Attorney.

According to state law, a county attorney candidate must be actively practicing law in the state for two years before taking office.

