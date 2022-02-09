HS Basketball scoreboard- Tues., Feb. 8
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores from Tuesday, Feb. 8.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:
Ainsworth 50, Stuart 35
Blair 50, Elkhorn North 43
Blue Hill 57, Bertrand 52
Boone Central 72, Centura 49
Broken Bow 54, Ord 49 (OT)
Cambridge 62, Arapahoe 40
Chase County 50, Hitchcock County 36
Cozad 73, Sandhills Valley 53
Crawford 43, Sioux County 17
Creighton Preparatory School 92, Omaha Burke 49
Doniphan-Trumbull 53, Thayer Central 35
Douglas County West 63, Conestoga 51 (OT)
Elgin Public/Pope John 56, CWC 21
Elkhorn Valley 68, Central Valley 29
Falls City Sacred Heart 61, East Atchison, MO 27
Fort Calhoun 45, Nebraska City 40
Fullerton 70, St. Edward 43
Grand Island 68, Fremont 43
Hartington-Newcastle 46, Wausa 44 (OT)
Humphrey St. Francis 51, Aquinas Catholic 41
Kenesaw 61, Red Cloud 34
Loomis 68, Axtell 50
Mullen 44, Sandhills/Thedford 43
Norfolk Catholic 63, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 26
North Bend Central 70, Tekamah-Herman 46
O’Neill 67, Plainview 25
Omaha Central 78, Omaha Northwest 38
Omaha North 63, Gretna 58
Overton 62, Wilcox-Hildreth 35
Paxton 46, Hershey 39
Perkins County 68, Creek Valley 22
Pierce 54, Clarkson/Leigh 40
Pine Bluffs, WY 74, Kimball 32
Platteview 57, Crete 39
Sandy Creek 53, Fillmore Central 34
Santee 60, Bloomfield 52
St. Mary’s 63, Boyd County 33
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 52, Twin Loup 31
Tri County 61, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 47
Wahoo 68, Columbus Scotus 41
Wallace 47, Southwest 40
West Point-Beemer 56, Madison 37 (OT)
Wilber-Clatonia 52, Sutton 43
Winnebago 56, Wakefield 52
Wynot 58, Irene-Wakonda, SD 45
Yutan 49, Bishop Neumann 37
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Almena-Northern Valley, KS: Alma VS Almena-Northern Valley, KS
@ Anselmo-Merna: South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) VS Anselmo-Merna
@ Arcadia/Loup City: Ansley-Litchfield VS Arcadia/Loup City
@ Arlington: Plattsmouth VS Arlington
@ Auburn: Syracuse VS Auburn
@ BRLD: Wisner-Pilger VS BRLD
@ Battle Creek: Neligh-Oakdale VS Battle Creek
@ Bellevue East: Omaha South VS Bellevue East
@ Colome, SD: North Central VS Colome, SD
@ Deshler: Heartland VS Deshler
@ Diller-Odell: Falls City VS Diller-Odell
@ Dorchester: Hampton VS Dorchester
@ Dundy County Stratton: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Dundy County Stratton
@ East Butler: Cross County VS East Butler
@ Elba: Riverside VS Elba
@ Exeter-Milligan: McCool Junction VS Exeter-Milligan
@ Fairbury: Seward VS Fairbury
@ Harvard: Lawrence-Nelson VS Harvard
@ Hay Springs: Minatare VS Hay Springs
@ Homer: Hartington Cedar Catholic VS Homer
@ Hyannis: Garden County VS Hyannis
@ Johnson County Central: Elmwood-Murdock VS Johnson County Central
@ Leyton: Bayard VS Leyton
@ Logan View-Scribner-Snyder: Ashland-Greenwood VS Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
@ Lutheran High Northeast: Creighton VS Lutheran High Northeast
@ Morrill: Hemingford VS Morrill
@ Mount Michael Benedictine: Omaha Concordia VS Mount Michael Benedictine
@ Nebraska Lutheran: Nebraska Christian VS Nebraska Lutheran
@ Norris: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Norris
@ Omaha Brownell Talbot: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Omaha Brownell Talbot
@ Omaha Christian Academy: Heartland Christian, IA VS Omaha Christian Academy
@ Omaha Nation: Walthill VS Omaha Nation
@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Bennington VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic
@ Parkview Christian: Boys Town VS Parkview Christian
@ Randolph: Tri County Northeast VS Randolph
@ Ravenna: St. Paul VS Ravenna
@ Raymond Central: Louisville VS Raymond Central
@ Shelby-Rising City: Weeping Water VS Shelby-Rising City
@ South Platte: Maywood-Hayes Center VS South Platte
@ Southern Valley: Gibbon VS Southern Valley
@ Southern: Lewiston VS Southern
@ Sutherland: Maxwell VS Sutherland
@ Twin River: Howells-Dodge VS Twin River
@ Wauneta-Palisade: Atwood-Rawlins County, KS VS Wauneta-Palisade
@ West Holt: Niobrara/Verdigre VS West Holt
Hastings VS Adams Central
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:
Ainsworth 56, Stuart 41
Ansley-Litchfield 48, Arcadia/Loup City 37
Archbishop Bergan 56, Oakland-Craig 49
Ashland-Greenwood 45, Conestoga 30
BDS 49, Meridian 27
BRLD 69, Wisner-Pilger 51
Bayard 56, Leyton 31
Bellevue East 70, Omaha South 29
Bishop Neumann 57, Yutan 29
Bloomfield 66, Santee 52
Blue Hill 42, Bertrand 33
Bridgeport 39, Amherst 37
Cambridge 59, Arapahoe 32
Clarkson/Leigh 42, Pierce 31
Cozad 46, Sandhills Valley 26
Crawford 41, Sioux County 33
Creighton 71, Lutheran High Northeast 54
Crete 37, Platteview 32
Crofton 69, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52
Cross County 42, East Butler 32
Deshler 42, Heartland 27
Diller-Odell 51, Falls City 44
Elgin Public/Pope John 71, CWC 49
Elkhorn Valley 73, Central Valley 43
Elm Creek 56, Hi-Line 31
Elmwood-Murdock 55, Johnson County Central 27
Exeter-Milligan 52, McCool Junction 42
Fillmore Central 66, Sandy Creek 38
Fremont 76, Grand Island 12
Fullerton 57, St. Edward 10
Garden County 55, Hyannis 29
Gothenburg 41, Ogallala 24
Gretna 72, Omaha North 26
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 39, Pender 24
Hampton 48, Dorchester 34
Hartington Cedar Catholic 67, Homer 61 (OT)
Hay Springs 51, Minatare 29
Hershey 53, Paxton 19
Howells-Dodge 70, Twin River 26
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 48, Tri County 44
Humphrey St. Francis 55, Aquinas Catholic 26
Irene-Wakonda, SD 38, Wynot 35
Kenesaw 36, Red Cloud 19
Lawrence-Nelson 40, Harvard 20
Lincoln Pius X 58, Elkhorn 27
Lourdes Central Catholic 52, Omaha Brownell Talbot 28
Malcolm 41, Wahoo 40
Nebraska Christian 68, Nebraska Lutheran 23
Niobrara/Verdigre 65, West Holt 43
North Bend Central 61, Tekamah-Herman 29
North Central 66, Colome, SD 14
North Platte St. Patrick’s 2, Dundy County Stratton 0 (Forfeit)
O’Neill 51, Plainview 47
Omaha Central 69, Omaha Northwest 43
Omaha Gross Catholic 63, Omaha Concordia 19
Omaha Marian 57, Omaha Burke 29
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 55, Bennington 47
Omaha Skutt Catholic 53, Norris 47
Ord 57, Broken Bow 50
Osceola 36, High Plains Community 20
Overton 42, Wilcox-Hildreth 36
Parkview Christian 73, Boys Town 27
Perkins County 63, Creek Valley 21
Pine Bluffs, WY 55, Kimball 34
Sandhills/Thedford 54, Mullen 35
Shelton 39, Silver Lake 19
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 40, Anselmo-Merna 29
South Platte 45, Maywood-Hayes Center 38
Southern 65, Lewiston 44
Southwest 53, Wallace 46
St. Mary’s 55, Boyd County 38
St. Paul 41, Ravenna 27
Sterling 45, Freeman 32
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47, Twin Loup 36
Sutherland 45, Maxwell 30
Sutton 53, Wilber-Clatonia 24
Syracuse 43, Auburn 41
Thayer Central 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 38
Tri County Northeast 49, Randolph 25
Wakefield 77, Winnebago 44
Wauneta-Palisade 65, Atwood-Rawlins County, KS 52
Wausa 64, Hartington-Newcastle 46
Waverly 52, Omaha Duchesne Academy 35
West Point-Beemer 45, Madison 17
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Almena-Northern Valley, KS: Alma VS Almena-Northern Valley, KS
@ Arlington: Plattsmouth VS Arlington
@ Battle Creek: Neligh-Oakdale VS Battle Creek
@ Centura: Boone Central VS Centura
@ Chase County: Hitchcock County VS Chase County
@ Columbus Lakeview: Columbus Scotus VS Columbus Lakeview
@ East Atchison, MO: Falls City Sacred Heart VS East Atchison, MO
@ Elba: Riverside VS Elba
@ Fairbury: Seward VS Fairbury
@ Fort Calhoun: Nebraska City VS Fort Calhoun
@ Lincoln Christian: Weeping Water VS Lincoln Christian
@ Loomis: Axtell VS Loomis
@ Morrill: Hemingford VS Morrill
@ Omaha Christian Academy: Heartland Christian, IA VS Omaha Christian Academy
@ Omaha Nation: Walthill VS Omaha Nation
@ Raymond Central: Louisville VS Raymond Central
@ Southern Valley: Gibbon VS Southern Valley
@ Hastings VS Adams Central
