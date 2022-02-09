Advertisement

HS Basketball scoreboard- Tues., Feb. 8

(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Eddie Messel
Published: Feb. 8, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores from Tuesday, Feb. 8.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:

Ainsworth 50, Stuart 35

Blair 50, Elkhorn North 43

Blue Hill 57, Bertrand 52

Boone Central 72, Centura 49

Broken Bow 54, Ord 49 (OT)

Cambridge 62, Arapahoe 40

Chase County 50, Hitchcock County 36

Cozad 73, Sandhills Valley 53

Crawford 43, Sioux County 17

Creighton Preparatory School 92, Omaha Burke 49

Doniphan-Trumbull 53, Thayer Central 35

Douglas County West 63, Conestoga 51 (OT)

Elgin Public/Pope John 56, CWC 21

Elkhorn Valley 68, Central Valley 29

Falls City Sacred Heart 61, East Atchison, MO 27

Fort Calhoun 45, Nebraska City 40

Fullerton 70, St. Edward 43

Grand Island 68, Fremont 43

Hartington-Newcastle 46, Wausa 44 (OT)

Humphrey St. Francis 51, Aquinas Catholic 41

Kenesaw 61, Red Cloud 34

Loomis 68, Axtell 50

Mullen 44, Sandhills/Thedford 43

Norfolk Catholic 63, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 26

North Bend Central 70, Tekamah-Herman 46

O’Neill 67, Plainview 25

Omaha Central 78, Omaha Northwest 38

Omaha North 63, Gretna 58

Overton 62, Wilcox-Hildreth 35

Paxton 46, Hershey 39

Perkins County 68, Creek Valley 22

Pierce 54, Clarkson/Leigh 40

Pine Bluffs, WY 74, Kimball 32

Platteview 57, Crete 39

Sandy Creek 53, Fillmore Central 34

Santee 60, Bloomfield 52

St. Mary’s 63, Boyd County 33

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 52, Twin Loup 31

Tri County 61, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 47

Wahoo 68, Columbus Scotus 41

Wallace 47, Southwest 40

West Point-Beemer 56, Madison 37 (OT)

Wilber-Clatonia 52, Sutton 43

Winnebago 56, Wakefield 52

Wynot 58, Irene-Wakonda, SD 45

Yutan 49, Bishop Neumann 37

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Almena-Northern Valley, KS: Alma VS Almena-Northern Valley, KS

@ Anselmo-Merna: South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) VS Anselmo-Merna

@ Arcadia/Loup City: Ansley-Litchfield VS Arcadia/Loup City

@ Arlington: Plattsmouth VS Arlington

@ Auburn: Syracuse VS Auburn

@ BRLD: Wisner-Pilger VS BRLD

@ Battle Creek: Neligh-Oakdale VS Battle Creek

@ Bellevue East: Omaha South VS Bellevue East

@ Colome, SD: North Central VS Colome, SD

@ Deshler: Heartland VS Deshler

@ Diller-Odell: Falls City VS Diller-Odell

@ Dorchester: Hampton VS Dorchester

@ Dundy County Stratton: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Dundy County Stratton

@ East Butler: Cross County VS East Butler

@ Elba: Riverside VS Elba

@ Exeter-Milligan: McCool Junction VS Exeter-Milligan

@ Fairbury: Seward VS Fairbury

@ Harvard: Lawrence-Nelson VS Harvard

@ Hay Springs: Minatare VS Hay Springs

@ Homer: Hartington Cedar Catholic VS Homer

@ Hyannis: Garden County VS Hyannis

@ Johnson County Central: Elmwood-Murdock VS Johnson County Central

@ Leyton: Bayard VS Leyton

@ Logan View-Scribner-Snyder: Ashland-Greenwood VS Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

@ Lutheran High Northeast: Creighton VS Lutheran High Northeast

@ Morrill: Hemingford VS Morrill

@ Mount Michael Benedictine: Omaha Concordia VS Mount Michael Benedictine

@ Nebraska Lutheran: Nebraska Christian VS Nebraska Lutheran

@ Norris: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Norris

@ Omaha Brownell Talbot: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Omaha Brownell Talbot

@ Omaha Christian Academy: Heartland Christian, IA VS Omaha Christian Academy

@ Omaha Nation: Walthill VS Omaha Nation

@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Bennington VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic

@ Parkview Christian: Boys Town VS Parkview Christian

@ Randolph: Tri County Northeast VS Randolph

@ Ravenna: St. Paul VS Ravenna

@ Raymond Central: Louisville VS Raymond Central

@ Shelby-Rising City: Weeping Water VS Shelby-Rising City

@ South Platte: Maywood-Hayes Center VS South Platte

@ Southern Valley: Gibbon VS Southern Valley

@ Southern: Lewiston VS Southern

@ Sutherland: Maxwell VS Sutherland

@ Twin River: Howells-Dodge VS Twin River

@ Wauneta-Palisade: Atwood-Rawlins County, KS VS Wauneta-Palisade

@ West Holt: Niobrara/Verdigre VS West Holt

Hastings VS Adams Central

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:

Ainsworth 56, Stuart 41

Ansley-Litchfield 48, Arcadia/Loup City 37

Archbishop Bergan 56, Oakland-Craig 49

Ashland-Greenwood 45, Conestoga 30

BDS 49, Meridian 27

BRLD 69, Wisner-Pilger 51

Bayard 56, Leyton 31

Bellevue East 70, Omaha South 29

Bishop Neumann 57, Yutan 29

Bloomfield 66, Santee 52

Blue Hill 42, Bertrand 33

Bridgeport 39, Amherst 37

Cambridge 59, Arapahoe 32

Clarkson/Leigh 42, Pierce 31

Cozad 46, Sandhills Valley 26

Crawford 41, Sioux County 33

Creighton 71, Lutheran High Northeast 54

Crete 37, Platteview 32

Crofton 69, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52

Cross County 42, East Butler 32

Deshler 42, Heartland 27

Diller-Odell 51, Falls City 44

Elgin Public/Pope John 71, CWC 49

Elkhorn Valley 73, Central Valley 43

Elm Creek 56, Hi-Line 31

Elmwood-Murdock 55, Johnson County Central 27

Exeter-Milligan 52, McCool Junction 42

Fillmore Central 66, Sandy Creek 38

Fremont 76, Grand Island 12

Fullerton 57, St. Edward 10

Garden County 55, Hyannis 29

Gothenburg 41, Ogallala 24

Gretna 72, Omaha North 26

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 39, Pender 24

Hampton 48, Dorchester 34

Hartington Cedar Catholic 67, Homer 61 (OT)

Hay Springs 51, Minatare 29

Hershey 53, Paxton 19

Howells-Dodge 70, Twin River 26

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 48, Tri County 44

Humphrey St. Francis 55, Aquinas Catholic 26

Irene-Wakonda, SD 38, Wynot 35

Kenesaw 36, Red Cloud 19

Lawrence-Nelson 40, Harvard 20

Lincoln Pius X 58, Elkhorn 27

Lourdes Central Catholic 52, Omaha Brownell Talbot 28

Malcolm 41, Wahoo 40

Nebraska Christian 68, Nebraska Lutheran 23

Niobrara/Verdigre 65, West Holt 43

North Bend Central 61, Tekamah-Herman 29

North Central 66, Colome, SD 14

North Platte St. Patrick’s 2, Dundy County Stratton 0 (Forfeit)

O’Neill 51, Plainview 47

Omaha Central 69, Omaha Northwest 43

Omaha Gross Catholic 63, Omaha Concordia 19

Omaha Marian 57, Omaha Burke 29

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 55, Bennington 47

Omaha Skutt Catholic 53, Norris 47

Ord 57, Broken Bow 50

Osceola 36, High Plains Community 20

Overton 42, Wilcox-Hildreth 36

Parkview Christian 73, Boys Town 27

Perkins County 63, Creek Valley 21

Pine Bluffs, WY 55, Kimball 34

Sandhills/Thedford 54, Mullen 35

Shelton 39, Silver Lake 19

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 40, Anselmo-Merna 29

South Platte 45, Maywood-Hayes Center 38

Southern 65, Lewiston 44

Southwest 53, Wallace 46

St. Mary’s 55, Boyd County 38

St. Paul 41, Ravenna 27

Sterling 45, Freeman 32

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47, Twin Loup 36

Sutherland 45, Maxwell 30

Sutton 53, Wilber-Clatonia 24

Syracuse 43, Auburn 41

Thayer Central 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 38

Tri County Northeast 49, Randolph 25

Wakefield 77, Winnebago 44

Wauneta-Palisade 65, Atwood-Rawlins County, KS 52

Wausa 64, Hartington-Newcastle 46

Waverly 52, Omaha Duchesne Academy 35

West Point-Beemer 45, Madison 17

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Almena-Northern Valley, KS: Alma VS Almena-Northern Valley, KS

@ Arlington: Plattsmouth VS Arlington

@ Battle Creek: Neligh-Oakdale VS Battle Creek

@ Centura: Boone Central VS Centura

@ Chase County: Hitchcock County VS Chase County

@ Columbus Lakeview: Columbus Scotus VS Columbus Lakeview

@ East Atchison, MO: Falls City Sacred Heart VS East Atchison, MO

@ Elba: Riverside VS Elba

@ Fairbury: Seward VS Fairbury

@ Fort Calhoun: Nebraska City VS Fort Calhoun

@ Lincoln Christian: Weeping Water VS Lincoln Christian

@ Loomis: Axtell VS Loomis

@ Morrill: Hemingford VS Morrill

@ Omaha Christian Academy: Heartland Christian, IA VS Omaha Christian Academy

@ Omaha Nation: Walthill VS Omaha Nation

@ Raymond Central: Louisville VS Raymond Central

@ Southern Valley: Gibbon VS Southern Valley

@ Hastings VS Adams Central

