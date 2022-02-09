Lincoln Littles Giving Day to support quality early childhood education

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Since 2019, Lincoln Littles Giving Day has raised roughly $2.4 million to assist more than 400 children. The day of giving raises funds for tuition assistance giving children of low-income families the same access to education programs.

This year, $100,000 has been given from Community Development Block Grant funds and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is challenging the community to match that gift. Lincoln Community Foundation representatives said, “Grants from the Lincoln Littles Early Learning Fund are distributed to early childhood education providers in Lincoln that are on Step 2 or higher of the state guidelines for Step Up to Quality and who serve children in need.”

Since Lincoln Littles launch, there has been a 146-percent increase in early childhood education providers in Lincoln.

“The early childhood education system is the workforce behind our workforce,” Lincoln Community Foundation president, Alec Gorynski said, “With the underemployment challenges our community is facing it’s more important than ever to ensure that working families can have access to quality, affordable early childhood so they can stay working and the kids can continue to receive a great head start on life.”

The Lincoln Community Foundation is accepting donations until 5 p.m. on Wednesday February 9, or you can go to the Lincoln Littles website to donate and learn more about the initiative.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.