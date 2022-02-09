Advertisement

LPD: Downtown bar burglarized, cash stolen from registers

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a burglary at a downtown bar.

On Tuesday, around 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to Night Before Lounge, off 11th and M Streets, on a report of a burglary.

LPD said it happened sometime overnight between Monday into Tuesday.

According to police, an employee arrived at the bar for work and noticed cash registers were damaged. LPD said one register was damaged and open, another register was open and an undisclosed amount of cash was missing.

Investigators are working to learn more about how the suspect or suspects got inside the business.

LPD is also working on obtaining and reviewing surveillance video.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

