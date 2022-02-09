Advertisement

Three arrested following multiple pursuits near Ogallala

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol have arrested multiple people following separate pursuits near Ogallala.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. MT on Tuesday, a trooper observed a westbound Hyundai Accent speeding on Interstate 80 near mile marker 150. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 110 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle continued westbound for several miles, weaving through traffic, with speeds reaching 115 miles per hour. The driver then voluntarily stopped the vehicle at the Ogallala exit, at mile marker 126. The driver and passenger were both taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, Ashley Passolt, 35, of Bennington, Nebraska, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under the influence, refusal of a chemical test, and traffic violations. The passenger, Marc Wigle, 40, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Both were lodged in Keith County Jail.

At approximately 11:10 p.m. MT Tuesday, a trooper observed an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado speeding on Interstate 80 near Ogallala, at mile marker 124. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle exited I-80 at the Roscoe interchange and began traveling southbound on county roads. After approximately 20 minutes, the vehicle lost control on a dirt road near Madrid and rolled into the ditch. Troopers were then able to take the driver into custody without further incident. The driver was not injured. The pickup was discovered to be stolen out of Colorado.

The driver, William Klingenfuss, 30, of La Marida, California, was lodged in Keith County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of stolen property, no operator’s license, and traffic violations.

