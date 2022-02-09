Advertisement

Thursday Forecast: Another mild one...and maybe some moisture late...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front sliding across the area will mean one more unseasonably mild day...some gusty southwest winds...and a chance for some light showers by Thursday night...

A disturbance in our northwest flow aloft will bring a chance for light rain or light snow to parts of the state tonight...with the best chances for moisture in western and central Nebraska. Any moisture that falls would be light.

Wednesday Night Skycast
Wednesday Night Skycast(KOLN)

Overnight lows will drop into the 20s across 10-11 Country tonight.

Thursday AM Lows
Thursday AM Lows(KOLN)

With that warm front drifting through on Thursday...temperatures will warm back into the low 50s-to-low 60s. Light winds early in the day will increase as the day wears on...becoming 15-to-25 mph with gusts to 30 or 35 mph in the afternoon.

Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)

That front will also be the catalyst for some light rain showers to develop by Thursday night. Rain chances will be small...but a small chance is better than no chance...and we could really use the moisture.

Thursday Night Skycast
Thursday Night Skycast(KOLN)

On Friday another frontal boundary will race across the state during the day. This will increase our northwest winds to 25-to-35 mph...with gusts to 40 or 45 mph...keep temperatures in the low 40s-to-low 50s with falling readings later in the day...and provide us with another small chance for light rain or light snow.

Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)

Behind that Friday frontal passage temperatures will drop SHARPLY into the single-digits and lower teens.

Saturday AM Lows
Saturday AM Lows(KOLN)

Highs on Saturday will be the coldest we’ve seen in over a week...with readings in the low 30s-to-low 40s from east-to-west under mostly sunny skies.

Highs On Saturday
Highs On Saturday(KOLN)

Temperatures are expected to quickly rebound by Sunday afternoon...with readings back in the 40s and 50s for most of us.

Highs On Sunday
Highs On Sunday(KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Outlook highlights the stark cool down for Friday night and Saturday...warms us back up all the way into the 60s by next Tuesday...and indicates the “possibility” for rain and snow by the middle of next week.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene where a deadly truck-train crash happened near 19th St. and Delaware Ave. in York Tuesday...
Innocent driver, police dog among those killed in York truck-train crash
Lincoln Fire and Rescue is responding to a contained hazmat incident in northeast Lincoln and...
UPDATE: LFR responds to hazmat incident in northeast Lincoln
Lancaster County Mask Mandate Update
LLCHD: Mask Mandate extended two weeks
A Grand Island man died Monday in an industrial accident west of town.
Mid-Nebraska Disposal employee dies in work-related accident
LPS Logo
LPS announces Lincoln Northwest High School will open in 2022 with grades 9-11

Latest News

Cooler and breezy on Wednesday
Breezy and Cooler Wednesday
Brad's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Forecast
5-Day Forecast
Wednesday Forecast: A little less “wind” and a little less “warmth”...