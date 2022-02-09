Thursday Forecast: Another mild one...and maybe some moisture late...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front sliding across the area will mean one more unseasonably mild day...some gusty southwest winds...and a chance for some light showers by Thursday night...

A disturbance in our northwest flow aloft will bring a chance for light rain or light snow to parts of the state tonight...with the best chances for moisture in western and central Nebraska. Any moisture that falls would be light.

Wednesday Night Skycast (KOLN)

Overnight lows will drop into the 20s across 10-11 Country tonight.

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

With that warm front drifting through on Thursday...temperatures will warm back into the low 50s-to-low 60s. Light winds early in the day will increase as the day wears on...becoming 15-to-25 mph with gusts to 30 or 35 mph in the afternoon.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

That front will also be the catalyst for some light rain showers to develop by Thursday night. Rain chances will be small...but a small chance is better than no chance...and we could really use the moisture.

Thursday Night Skycast (KOLN)

On Friday another frontal boundary will race across the state during the day. This will increase our northwest winds to 25-to-35 mph...with gusts to 40 or 45 mph...keep temperatures in the low 40s-to-low 50s with falling readings later in the day...and provide us with another small chance for light rain or light snow.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Behind that Friday frontal passage temperatures will drop SHARPLY into the single-digits and lower teens.

Saturday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Saturday will be the coldest we’ve seen in over a week...with readings in the low 30s-to-low 40s from east-to-west under mostly sunny skies.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Temperatures are expected to quickly rebound by Sunday afternoon...with readings back in the 40s and 50s for most of us.

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Outlook highlights the stark cool down for Friday night and Saturday...warms us back up all the way into the 60s by next Tuesday...and indicates the “possibility” for rain and snow by the middle of next week.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

