Two killed in early morning crash in Merrick County

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people were killed in a two-vehicle collision near Chapman early Wednesday morning.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office said emergency crews were called out to the area of Highway 30 and about one-half mile west of F Road around 5:25 a.m.

Upon arrival, it was determined that an eastbound SUV, driven by 29-year-old, rural Chapman resident, Zachery Shultz, crossed the center line and collided with a westbound sedan, driven by 50-year-old, Marquette resident, Scott Ellis.

Both drivers were the only occupants in the two vehicles. They were pronounced deceased on the scene.

Seat belts were not in use by either driver, speed nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in this accident.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, Central City Police Department, the Merrick County Attorney’s Office, Chapman Fire and Rescue and the Central City Fire Department.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest sympathies to both families affected by this tragedy.

