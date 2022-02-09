Advertisement

Victim of crash in York County identified

Hampton Public Schools announced the death of one of its staff members, Kyle Ediger. He was killed in an accident in York late Tuesday night.(Hampton Public Schools website)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Hampton Public Schools teacher was killed in a crash that happened late Tuesday night in York following a high-speed pursuit.

Hampton Public Schools confirmed Kyle Ediger, who worked for the district for the past nine years, died during the crash.

The York County Sheriff’s Office notified Hampton Public Schools Superintendent Holly Herzberg of Ediger’s death.

Ediger was a valued and respected math teacher and coach, the school told our sister station KSNB Local 4.

York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka confirmed that Ediger was the victim in Tuesday night’s incident. He was killed when the vehicle he was in was pushed into a moving train following an incident that spanned York County overnight.

According to the York County Sheriff, two people and a police K9 were killed during the crash.

A release states a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 11 p.m. on a 2008 silver Ford F-150 that was driving erratically near the intersection of Road H and Road 15 in York County.

A pursuit ensued at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour and continued to Road H and Road 18 where the vehicle stopped. The truck stopped approximately 8 minutes after the chase began.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect then concealed his hands and advised officers that he wanted to die. The suspect was not responding to officer’s commands. He advanced toward the officers and took over the marked patrol canine unit. This encounter outside the suspect’s vehicle lasted just over a minute.

Once the suspect gained control of the police cruiser, a chase began. The suspect then started driving fast throughout York County and then into the City of York.

The stolen patrol vehicle stopped at 19th Street and Delaware Avenue on the railroad tracks. The male suspect then exited the vehicle and was standing outside the vehicle as a train was approaching.

Officers approached the person to intervene and try to regain control of the patrol vehicle and retrieve the canine.

The sheriff’s office said as officers attempted to approach the suspect, he reentered the patrol vehicle and proceeded northbound on Delaware Ave. The train blocked officers on the south side of the tracks and the stolen cruiser was on the north side.

The suspect then took off toward 25th and Delaware where he turned around and headed back toward the train at a high rate of speed. The suspect struck the back of a vehicle that was waiting at the crossing.

The stolen canine unit pushed that vehicle into the train.

