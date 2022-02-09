Wayne, Grand Island claim NSAA Bowling Team Championships

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA crowned a pair of State Bowling champions on Thursday at Sun Valley Lanes. Wayne claims the girls title, while Grand Island is the boys winner. The Blue Devils defeated Humphrey/LHF 3-0 for the school’s second straight title.

Grand Island, which rolled four straight strikes in the decisive fourth game, won its first NSAA bowling championship.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.