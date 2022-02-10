Advertisement

BREAKING: Lincoln Police need help finding missing 9-year-old boy

The Lincoln Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in locating 9-year -old Joshua Beltz.
The Lincoln Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in locating 9-year -old Joshua Beltz.(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in locating 9-year-old Joshua Beltz.

Joshua is described as being a Caucasian male. He’s about 4-foot-7 and 60 pounds. He was last seen at 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Gaslight Lane, which is near 1st and Adams Streets.

He is believed to be wearing a leather racing jacket with the number ‘76′ on it, a navy blue polo, and khaki pants.

Joshua is diagnosed with autism, but is verbal.

The Lincoln Police Department is asking anyone who sees Joshua or knows where he might be immediately call 402 441-6000 to report his location.

