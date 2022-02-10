CHI nurses share ways to prevent kitchen injuries

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every year the first week in February is recognized as National Burn Awareness Week and 10/11 NOW is taking a closer look at one of the most common places where people can be burned which is in the kitchen.

Roughly 1/3 of the patients who go to CHI Health St. Elizabeth Burn Outpatient Clinic are from scald injuries, like grease and hot water burns. That’s why the focus for the American Burn Association this year is burns in the kitchen.

The American Burn Association has five key tips to avoiding burns in the kitchen.

Dress appropriately when cooking, wear close-fitting clothes. Keep children away from the kitchen, at least three feet from the stove. Use a lid to prevent splatter burns. Stay alert, avoid cooking when you’re tired. Always make sure to never leave the stove unattended.

“A scald injury is something from hot water,” CHI Health St. Elizabeth Burn Unit nurse, Eric Jensen said, “At 120 degrees it takes about five minutes to sustain a burn that would require surgical intervention, at about 170 degrees, a cup of coffee, it only takes about five seconds or less. You can also get a scald injury from a grease burn, that hot grease when you splash on you that scald injury is going to be deeper because it holds in that heat a lot.”

In 2021, there were roughly 1,600 patients that came into the burn unit, 560 of those were admitted, meaning they spent at least one night in the hospital.

The first thing to do after you’ve been burned is cooling it, run water over the area. A lot of people grab ice, do not do this, ice can make the burn worse. Make sure the injury is dressed and covered properly. These are all tips for smaller burns and there are a few signs to know when you should seek medical attention.

“Certainly if you’re going to have quite a bit of pain, you’re going to want to seek some help,” Jensen said, “Your hand is about 1-percent of your body, so if you’ve got a burn that’s over 1-percent you’re probably going to want to take a look at that. If it’s not healed in 10 days or two weeks then definitely we’re going to want to have you come in and visit us.”

If you’re experiencing burn issues, the CHI Health St. Elizabeth Burn Outpatient Clinic is always accepting appointments.

