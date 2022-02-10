Clouds on the increase with a chance for rain Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be colder Thursday morning under generally clear skies. Clouds will be on the increase and there will be a chance for isolated light rain showers Thursday evening as a disturbance moves through the area. High temperatures on Friday may occur around mid day and then expect falling temperatures in the afternoon and becoming windy. High temperatures over the weekend will be closer to the average for mid February.

Increasing clouds, breezy and mild for Thursday in the Lincoln area. Highs in the mid 50s with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Breezy and mild Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Mainly cloudy skies tonight with a chance for a few light rain showers possible. Most of us will see less than a tenth of an inch. No snow is expected because the overnight low will only drop into the upper 30s.

Mild overnight lows expected across Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

A few morning clouds Friday morning and mild. Partly sunny, windy and becoming colder Friday afternoon. The high around 50 degrees may occur around mid day and then fall into the 30s by late Friday afternoon. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

High temperatures will occur early in the say with falling temperatures in the afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and colder on Saturday. Highs in the mid to upper 30s with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

High temperatures for Saturday will be closer the seasonal average. (1011 Weather)

Seasonal temperatures expected on Sunday with dry conditions. Monday will be milder with highs around 50 degrees. Highs into the lower 60s on Tuesday.

A storm system could bring some rain showers on Wednesday, possibly mixing or changing to snow Wednesday night.

Temperatures will be around the average for this time of year over the weekend. Milder temperatures return early next week. Rain and snow chances possible by Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

