Concordia, Doane split GPAC basketball doubleheader

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Concordia has bragging rights over Doane, and Doane has bragging rights over Concordia.

The in-state schools split their basketball doubleheader at the Haddix Center on Wednesday, as Concordia won the women’s game while Doane held on in the men’s game.

Kendal Brigham led the Bulldogs come-from-behind win with a 19-point performance. The freshman from Wahoo made four 3-pointers, including the shot that tied the game 57-57 in the 4th quarter. Brigham then scored the go-ahead bucket on Concordia’s next trip down the court. Doane was led by Mak Hatcliff’s 31-point effort. The Beatrice native is closing in on the Tigers’ single-season scoring record.

In the men’s game, Doane topped Concordia 54-50. Alec Oberhauser and Josiah Gardiner each scored 19 points for the Tigers. Wednesday’s victory marked the 100th career win for Doane head coach Ian McKeithen.

