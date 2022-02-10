Dress with a 10/11 Connection

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sue McLain says every dress has a story, and she recently was given a dress that has a connection to KOLN/KGIN-TV.

McLain is the owner of Yesterday’s Lady, which is a museum dedicated to vintage clothing. “I had a friend call me, and she had a friend who was cleaning out her mom’s house,” McLain said. “I went to look, and there were quite a few pieces of things I already had. But then I came across three dresses that looked the same, and it looked like they had eyeballs on them. I have a daughter-in-law who is an eye doctor. I thought she would like them. I asked Lynne Grasz, the lady who was cleaning out her parents’ things, and said, ‘what’s the story behind these?’ It turns out that Lynne went to the University of Nebraska, and got a journalism degree and a home economics degree. She ended up being the promotions and public relations director at KOLN/KGIN-TV fresh out of college. She thought the station needed to brand themselves when they were out doing things. This would have been the late 60′s and early 70′s.” It turns out the ‘eyeballs’ on the dresses was actually the CBS logo.

McLain says staff from the station would wear the dresses to events like the Nebraska State Fair. “Lynne got a hold of the people at CBS, and they sent her curtain material from the Price is Right,” McLain said. “That was just a newly-formed game show at the time. She had this curtain material, and she and her grandmother sewed five A-line dresses for the women to wear. The second year, they used extra fabric to make neckties for the men. It was just a fun story, and to have a dress made from curtains. That really makes it fun.”

The dresses were worn for two years, anytime the station had interaction with the public, including the State Teachers convention. We are told the dresses are circa 1969-1970.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.