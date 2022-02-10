Advertisement

Huskers beat Minnesota, snap 10-game skid

Highlights and a live interview following Nebraska's 78-65 win over Minnesota.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Huskers led wire-to-wire in a 78-65 win over Minnesota on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The victory is Nebraska’s first in Big Ten play this season and snaps a 10-game skid. Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg, who endured intense scrutiny during a call-in radio show earlier this week, had a giant exhale following the game.

Alonzo Verge, Jr. scored a game-high 22 points, while Bryce McGowens and Derrick Walker also had double-digit performances. McGowens had a pair of electrifying alley-oop dunks in the first three minutes of the game.

The Huskers put together a strong defensive effort, which was evident in Minnesota’s 19 turnovers.

Nebraska (7-17, 1-12 B1G) returns to action on Sunday at Iowa.

