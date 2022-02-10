Huskers enjoy outdoor practices, set big goals for 2022 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Will Bolt jokes that he needs to thank the local meteorologists. The unseasonably warm weather in Lincoln has allowed Bolt’s Nebraska baseball team to practice outdoors regularly. The third-year head coach says his team has scrimmaged multiple times ahead of the Huskers’ February 18th season opener.

Nebraska enters the upcoming campaign with high expectations. The Huskers are ranked in three major polls, including #20 according to Baseball America. Bolt says his players are focused solely on the season ahead, and they rarely discuss Nebraska’s success in 2021. Last season, the Huskers won 34 games and claimed the Big Ten championship.

Will Bolt on the 2022 #Huskers, who enter the season in the national rankings:



"They're confident enough to know that we're going to be good, but also humble enough to know that we have to show up and work every day to get where we want to get to." pic.twitter.com/r95PUWYu2z — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) February 10, 2022

Nebraska baseball head coach Will Bolt says the #Huskers goal in 2022 is to host a NCAA Regional. pic.twitter.com/nv7Hl0tX2V — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) February 9, 2022

The Huskers return 4 every day starters, along with starting pitcher Shay Schanaman. Senior left-handed pitcher Kyle Perry, who is one of four captains, believes Nebraska’s pitching staff is better than last season.

Nebraska had the second-best team ERA in the Big Ten last season (3.81). The #Huskers lost a pair of weekend starters (Cade Povich & Chance Hroch) and their closer (Spencer Schwellenbach), yet:



"It might sound crazy...we're coming back even stronger," says senior LHP Kyle Perry pic.twitter.com/dK1IEoewv0 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) February 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.