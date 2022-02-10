Advertisement

Huskers enjoy outdoor practices, set big goals for 2022 season

10/11 NOW at Ten
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Will Bolt jokes that he needs to thank the local meteorologists. The unseasonably warm weather in Lincoln has allowed Bolt’s Nebraska baseball team to practice outdoors regularly. The third-year head coach says his team has scrimmaged multiple times ahead of the Huskers’ February 18th season opener.

Nebraska enters the upcoming campaign with high expectations. The Huskers are ranked in three major polls, including #20 according to Baseball America. Bolt says his players are focused solely on the season ahead, and they rarely discuss Nebraska’s success in 2021. Last season, the Huskers won 34 games and claimed the Big Ten championship.

The Huskers return 4 every day starters, along with starting pitcher Shay Schanaman. Senior left-handed pitcher Kyle Perry, who is one of four captains, believes Nebraska’s pitching staff is better than last season.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene where a deadly truck-train crash happened near 19th St. and Delaware Ave. in York Tuesday...
Innocent driver, police dog among those killed in York truck-train crash
Hampton Public Schools announced the death of one of its staff members, Kyle Ediger. He was...
Victim of crash in York County identified
Lincoln Fire and Rescue is responding to a contained hazmat incident in northeast Lincoln and...
UPDATE: LFR responds to hazmat incident in northeast Lincoln
Lancaster County Mask Mandate Update
LLCHD: Mask Mandate extended two weeks
A Grand Island man died Monday in an industrial accident west of town.
Mid-Nebraska Disposal employee dies in work-related accident

Latest News

Bryce McGowens rises for an alley-oop in Nebraska's win over Minnesota.
Huskers beat Minnesota, snap 10-game skid
Doane's Joe Burt takes the court for the Tigers' rivalry game against Concordia.
Concordia, Doane split GPAC basketball doubleheader
doane
Concordia vs. Doane
mbb
Nebraska vs. Minnesota: Highlights & Live Interview