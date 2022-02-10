Huskers enjoy outdoor practices, set big goals for 2022 season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Will Bolt jokes that he needs to thank the local meteorologists. The unseasonably warm weather in Lincoln has allowed Bolt’s Nebraska baseball team to practice outdoors regularly. The third-year head coach says his team has scrimmaged multiple times ahead of the Huskers’ February 18th season opener.
Nebraska enters the upcoming campaign with high expectations. The Huskers are ranked in three major polls, including #20 according to Baseball America. Bolt says his players are focused solely on the season ahead, and they rarely discuss Nebraska’s success in 2021. Last season, the Huskers won 34 games and claimed the Big Ten championship.
The Huskers return 4 every day starters, along with starting pitcher Shay Schanaman. Senior left-handed pitcher Kyle Perry, who is one of four captains, believes Nebraska’s pitching staff is better than last season.
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.