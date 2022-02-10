Advertisement

Lack of snowfall has harmful impacts on plants, trees and grass

Lack of snowfall in Lincoln having harmful impacts on plants, trees and grass
Lack of snowfall in Lincoln having harmful impacts on plants, trees and grass(Bria Battle/KOLN)
By Bria Battle
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - By this time in a normal winter season, Lincoln is supposed to see about 16.4 inches of snow. We’re not even a quarter of the way to that mark.

Experts say this is the time to be involved with your landscape, watering your trees and grass to keep them from drying out. The lack of snowfall in Lincoln so far can be harmful for grass, trees, and other plants.

“Our plants are more susceptible to winter damage when they are in a drought,” said Scott Evans, the Horticulture Program Coordinator for UNL Extension.

He said without snow to protect plants, they can become more stressed and susceptible to diseases.

“We could see some dieback or some of those plants not making it,” Evans said.

Nurseries like Campbell’s have been adjusting to the dry winter weather. They have over 1,000 evergreen trees they keep watered.

“Evergreens don’t go dormant in the wintertime. They can dry out from the wind,” said Jason Orth, a tree and shrubs lead at Campbell’s Nursery. “Without them having more water to take in and use, they can dry out.”

This winter, we have only had 3.7 inches of snow so far. It is the lowest recorded amount so far by the National Weather Service.

“When we have these warm days, it is hard on our landscape, trees, shrubs, and plants, so supplemental watering is important if it is very dry in the winter,” Orth said. “So once a month, go out and water those high value trees and shrubs.”

Not watering could impact plants later on.

“It might not be as noticeable right when we first get into spring, but maybe late May or middle June, we can start to see some of the accumulated stress from what we’re experiencing right now,” Evans said.

Evans said before watering, make sure the ground is not frozen. He recommends using a screwdriver to stick in the ground and test the moisture before you water.

