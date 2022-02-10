LPD investigating woman’s death after husband finds her near fire pit at home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a woman’s death after her body was found near a fire pit at her home.

According to LPD, police officers were dispatched to a home off 56th and Sherman Streets on Monday around 8 p.m.

Police said the woman’s husband came home to find his wife deceased near a fire pit with some burns on her body.

LPD said there are no signs of foul play and no signs of a struggle noted.

Investigators are looking into the death. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

