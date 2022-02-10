LPD involved in standoff with wanted man early Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police were involved in a standoff in central Lincoln early Thursday morning.

A large police presence began forming outside an apartment near 27th & N Streets sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.

A 10/11 NOW reporter at the scene could hear LPD calling for a man to come out from the apartment and into the alleyway to the east of 27th Street.

27th from N to Randolph was closed for a few hours while to standoff took place. Officers eventually reopened the area around 3 a.m., but it’s not known if any suspects were apprehended by authorities.

