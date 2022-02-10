NE lawmakers hear plan to build $500M canal on CO border

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday afternoon, state lawmakers heard testimony that’s starting to create a border battle over water. That battle is between Colorado and Nebraska.

The project, tied to the South Platte River, would invest half a billion federal relief dollars to build and maintain a canal and reservoir system.

LB 1015 was introduced at the request of Governor Pete Ricketts as well as other stakeholders like public power districts closer to the panhandle and the Department of Natural Resources.

The proposed project would be on the western border of Nebraska.

“In my 35 years of water resources engineering, practicing in the field I’ve never seen a more important water project for Nebraska,” said Tom Riley, the Director of Nebraska’s Department of Natural Resources.

A majority of the build would be on Colorado’s side. It’s a plan that takes advantage of a nearly 100-year-old agreement that ensures a certain amount of water flow from the Colorado side. That flow goes into the South Platte River, but only if Nebraska moves forward with building and maintaining a canal and reservoir system.

“We also use the Platte River to generate power, hydroelectric power,” said Governor Pete Ricketts. “It’ll put a much bigger strain on the North Platte River.”

As it sits right now, the project would be completed within the decade. The state said it’ll take about 18 to 36 months to design and be ready for companies to bid on the project. From there, it would take anywhere from five to seven years to complete.

“We rely on drinking water for communities all along the Platte River, including here in Lincoln,” said Ricketts.

The Nebraska Sierra Club, a local chapter of a national environmental advocacy group, testified against the project, citing concerns about wildlife in the area.

“Further restricting the flows of the river even with efforts to retime that water is interfering with the natural season and stream flows,” said Al Davis. “Converting an endangered river into an intermittent stream. Wildlife will pay the price for a frivolous and unnecessary project designed to produce more corn and more soybeans.”

On the Colorado side, lawmakers there are trying to take advantage of the water before it gets to Nebraska. A report released last month identified 282 new projects in Colorado within that South Platter River Basin, with a price-tag nearing $10 billion.

“If Colorado fully executes on its front range expansion plans, 90% of the water that we currently receive at the state line of the South Platte River would be lost,” said Riley.

Right now, the bill remains in the Natural Resources Committee. It would need to be voted out of there before it would head to the entire unicameral floor for a debate and potential vote later in the session.

