Nebraska’s refusal of federal aid for renters draws criticism from lawmakers, advocates

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some Nebraska lawmakers say the state is leaving tens of millions of dollars on the table that would go to help renters facing evictions.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has said he will not apply for a second round of federal help.

Nonprofits working to help prevent homelessness say that money is definitely needed — the proof evident this morning as dozens ran through court to keep a roof over their heads.

“So with the lowest unemployment rate in our nation’s history and very few applications, we just don’t see the need to apply for the additional rental assistance, so we’re not planning on doing it,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday.

On Wednesday in a Douglas County Courtroom, several people were heading in and out, one fast-paced case after another involving landlords, tenants, and attorneys all dealing with evictions.

Mike Hornacek is the president and CEO of Together Omaha, a nonprofit working to prevent hunger and homelessness here.

“In terms of Together and the amount of people we’re serving — and the amount of rental assistance we’ve provided — it’s the highest on record that we’ve ever seen in the last 24 months,” he told 6 News.

Laurie Heer-Dale is the director of the Volunteer Lawyers Project at the Nebraska State Bar Association.

“Some of those cases dismissed out by the time all was said and done — there were approximately 40 tenants who would have been potentially eligible for the services of the Tenants Assistance Project,” she said.

Bennett Sproul is one of the 40 who received help from a volunteer attorney — help he didn’t expect when he came in for his eviction hearing.

“Well, I walked in here fully thinking at the point of despair and was offered free legal aid advice and possible representation,” he said.

The applications may not be coming in, the but need appears to be there.

“I have tremendous concern for this year for all of us who’ve been meeting the need to be able to keep up because if we don’t get the financial support that we have for the last 24 months, I don’t know how we’re going to continue to be able to meet that need,” Hornacek said.

State lawmakers want to force the governor to apply for the funds. The Urban Affairs Committee will discuss an amendment that calls for the governor to apply for all federal funds available to the state for emergency rental and mortgage assistance. That hearing is scheduled for noon Friday.

