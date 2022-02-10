Advertisement

Suspect in deadly York County crash identified as convicted felon

The York County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect killed in a fiery crash on Tuesday as...
The York County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect killed in a fiery crash on Tuesday as 43-year-old Joseph Stoltenberg.(NDCS & KOLN)
By Bill Schammert
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Late Wednesday evening, the York County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect killed in a fiery crash on Tuesday as 43-year-old Joseph Stoltenberg. Stoltenberg is accused of smashing a stolen patrol K-9 unit into another vehicle, which then collided with a train.

The other driver has been identified as Kyle Ediger, 31, a math teacher and basketball coach for Hampton Public Schools.

The K-9 in the patrol unit, Nitro, also died at the scene.

A search of prison records with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services turns up a lengthy rap sheet for Stoltenberg. He was most recently released in August 2019 after serving more than 10 years for two felony theft convictions.

That was his third stint in prison.

He was released from an 18-month sentence in January 2008 for another felony theft conviction out of Lancaster County. From January 1998 to January 2000 he spent two years for felony criminal mischief and two misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle convictions. Those charges were in York and Hamilton counties.

At the time of the crash, Stoltenberg was out on bond on another felony theft charge. In September, he was accused of stealing 750 to 1,000 pounds of copper from York College. He was scheduled for a jury trial in April.

Stoltenberg’s brother, Travis Stoltenberg, died in a similar fashion in February of 2021. According to our partners at News Channel Nebraska, Travis Stoltenberg was facing first-degree assault and third-degree sexual assault of a child charges when he died the morning before a court hearing. Authorities said he died in a crash between a vehicle and a train just west of York.

In the most recent arresting documents, Joseph Stoltenberg identifies his brother Travis as having “killed himself by getting hit by a train” last February.

