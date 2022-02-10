Yesterday’s Lady & the Schmuck Building

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When visiting downtown Beatrice, you’ll encounter a building that’s become the subject of many photographs, and it houses a unique clothing museum inside.

We caught up with Sue McLain who operates this clothing museum called ‘Yesterday’s Lady’. She and her husband own the Schmuck building where the museum is housed. They also live in the building. “I collect vintage clothes, so I have a museum here where people can come in and see the different pieces of my collection. I have more than 2,000 pieces,” McLain said. “The oldest dress is from the 1840′s. Groups of people will come here, and they usually allow about an hour, and I give them a guided tour, and show them the different pieces of history. I am also a speaker with Humanities Nebraska. So, if you are a non-profit organization, you can get funding through Humanities for me to come and speak. I’m like a little traveling museum. I take pieces of my collection and I go and do programs, and they are about 45 minutes.”

The building that the museum called Yesterday’s Lady is housed in, is historic and on the national register. “My husband and I were originally from York,” McLain said. “My husband got a job working at the co-op. We were looking for a house, and I wanted an old Victorian home. One day I opened the newspaper, I saw this building, and I said, that’s where I want to live! We came to look at it. It’s called the Schmuck Building. It was built in 1887 by John and Anna Schmuck, who were German immigrants. It had boarded up windows, and there was no plumbing upstairs. Pigeons had been living upstairs, and there was no electricity. Our children thought we were crazy, but we fell in love with it. My husband likes to work on things, and I thought, we can do this!”

McLain and her husband live on the top two floors of the building, and the first level is her clothing museum. “We wanted to get the building on the National Register of Historic Places, because it’s so unique on the outside. To do that, I had to research and find all of the history. Some of the history is the Schmucks built the building, and they lived in the penthouse apartment on the top level. Then, they rented out the rest of the building. So, the floor above my shop had offices, like doctors and lawyers, even a judge had an office up there. The area where I have my museum was a dry good store.”

McLain says she would encourage others to try living in a downtown space, and renovating an old building if it’s possible. “It’s fun living downtown,” McLain said. “Especially with me having my own business here, it’s perfect.”

If you would like to know more about Sue McLain or Yesterday’s Lady, give her museum a call at (402) 239-0919.

