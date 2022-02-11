Advertisement

Baker returns to wrestling after near-death experience

Zander Baker is a junior wrestler at Wilber-Clatonia High School.
Zander Baker is a junior wrestler at Wilber-Clatonia High School.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Doctors expected Zander Baker to be in the hospital until January. At that time, the Wilber-Clatonia junior was participating in wrestling tournaments. The 17-year-old made an incredibly quick recovery after being severely injured on July 14th.

Baker was electrocuted in downtown Wilber while playing hide-and-seek. He was life-flighted to CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, where Baker was treated for fourth-degree burns, multiple wounds, and half-paralysis in his left foot. Baker spent 47 days in the hospital before rehabbing at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals.

Baker says wrestling served as motivation for his quick recovery. He was determined to compete during his junior season, despite his disabilities. Baker was released from the hospital in September after a rigorous recovery regimen.

Baker still has limitations with his lower left leg and foot. However, he is still able to wrestle. Baker says he’s learned new techniques and adjusted his strategy. This season, Baker has a 19-12 record. He enters district competition on Friday as the #4 seed in his weight division (145 pounds).

10/11 NOW at 6

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene where a deadly truck-train crash happened near 19th St. and Delaware Ave. in York Tuesday...
Innocent driver, police dog among those killed in York truck-train crash
Hampton Public Schools announced the death of one of its staff members, Kyle Ediger. He was...
Victim of crash in York County identified
The York County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect killed in a fiery crash on Tuesday as...
Suspect in deadly York County crash identified as convicted felon
LPD File Photo
LPD investigating woman’s death after husband finds her near fire pit at home
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old boy found safe in Lincoln

Latest News

zb
Baker returns to wrestling after near-death experience (10pm Report)
Huskers fall to Buckeyes, lose fifth consecutive road contest
Bryce McGowens rises for an alley-oop in Nebraska's win over Minnesota.
Huskers beat Minnesota, snap 10-game skid
Huskers enjoy outdoor practices, set big goals for 2022 season