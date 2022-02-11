Baker returns to wrestling after near-death experience

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Doctors expected Zander Baker to be in the hospital until January. At that time, the Wilber-Clatonia junior was participating in wrestling tournaments. The 17-year-old made an incredibly quick recovery after being severely injured on July 14th.

Baker was electrocuted in downtown Wilber while playing hide-and-seek. He was life-flighted to CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, where Baker was treated for fourth-degree burns, multiple wounds, and half-paralysis in his left foot. Baker spent 47 days in the hospital before rehabbing at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals.

Baker says wrestling served as motivation for his quick recovery. He was determined to compete during his junior season, despite his disabilities. Baker was released from the hospital in September after a rigorous recovery regimen.

Baker still has limitations with his lower left leg and foot. However, he is still able to wrestle. Baker says he’s learned new techniques and adjusted his strategy. This season, Baker has a 19-12 record. He enters district competition on Friday as the #4 seed in his weight division (145 pounds).

