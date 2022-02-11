Big weekend ahead for Leighton District’s new restaurants

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a time that many have found it difficult to start a business, one Lincoln development is pushing forward and opening three restaurants this week alone.

The project, off 48th and Leighton Streets, has been a long time coming, aimed at revitalizing an area of Lincoln where progress seemed stagnant at times.

It’s known as the Leighton District, which for years sat in limbo as piles of dirt and has now developed into mixed-used use buildings for living and fun.

Those apartments have filled fast, about 250 units bringing in over 500 residents. Developers said the next step is creating more of a community aspect.

“Inject some modernity into the area and just give people a place to connect and gather in a new and interesting way,” said Chris Ames who represents Nine Zero Properties.

Launching this weekend are two sit-down restaurants. Lincoln’s Pub with patterned walls, TVs for sports, and a spacious bar will is a pretty straightforward bar food concept that already has another location in Council Bluffs.

On the other end is Daq Shack, with its bright colors, rum-based cocktail list, and flashy neon signage quickly picking up online interest.

“The Daq Shack which we are in kind of came from coronavirus,” said owner Jon Nelson. “It’s been two years and we were just dreaming about those island vacations that we hadn’t been able to go on it was just born from that.”

Already open is a more casual option known as Franco’s Fresh Mexican. The style, similar to fast-paced, build-your-own meal models made popular by chains like Chipotle and Qdoba.

“We know that great restaurants make great communities,” said owner Ryan Mann. “We know that Lincoln is a great community to bring these concepts to and we’re super excited to be here.”

Moving forward, the developers are looking to rent out the rest of the available retail space, which does include the adjacent strip mall, which will soon be known as the Leighton District East.

“We really want to stay local so partnering with the next local restaurant, a boutique or neighborhood service,” Ames said.

The trio of restaurants will be hosting a variety of events over the weekend, those are open to anybody.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.