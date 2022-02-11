Advertisement

Board of Regents votes to change rules on alcohol sales at Nebraska athletic events

(Source: University of Nebraska)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Board of Regents voted unanimously on Friday to allow chancellors and presidents of the University of Nebraska system to permit the sale of alcohol at athletic events.

The vote rescinds a policy put in place in 1999 to not allow alcohol sales at Nebraska athletic events.

A discussion took place at the Board of Regents meeting on Friday before the vote happened, but the change does not mean alcohol will immediately be sold at events.

The first event approved by the Board of Regents to have alcohol sales is the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena, scheduled for March 5 and March 6.

NU President Ted Carter said Friday alcohol sales at Memorial Stadium will not happen this Fall.

“Opening our events to alcohol would be a decision only after considering all parts of the equation, ‘Is there a business case there?’ ‘Are there right safety protocols and infrastructure in place?’ ‘Is it in the best interest of our fans?’ ‘Is it in the best interested of the University of Nebraska?’ President Carter said.

”We’re not going to rush any decisions. Many of the questions that have come to me is whether we might see alcohol at Memorial Stadium. We don’t have an answer for you at this time. What I can tell you is that it will not be this fall.“

