Buffalo Wings and Rings preparing for Super Bowl Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two things that go hand-in-hand: football and chicken wings. Buffalo Wings and Rings in Lincoln has already started preparations for one of their busiest days of the year.

According to Buffalo Wings and Rings owner, Michael Barton, the Super Bowl is one of their top three busiest days of the year. Normally the franchise serves roughly 400-800 chicken wings on any given football Sunday, but for the Super Bowl he projected 1,800-2,500.

“It’s all hands on deck,” Barton said, “Of course it’s going to be a lot of wings, and we’ll go through a lot of burgers, pretzel bites, onion rings and quite a bit of everything else, but the majority of what goes out, about 50 percent is traditional wings on Sunday.”

Across the country, Americans are expected to eat over 1.4 billion chicken wings. With supply chain issues, chicken wing prices have risen, but the franchise is still stocked with enough food for the big game.

“The price of chicken wings is no shock to anybody, it’s been really high since the beginning of the pandemic started, just with the supply being so tight,” Barton said, “We’ve been really lucky and our purchasing department has worked overboard to get us all the stuff we need and we will have all the chicken we need for Sunday.”

Buffalo Wings and Rings will have double the staff and recommend ordering takeout as soon as possible.

